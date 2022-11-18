PTI Balochistan gears to join Haqiqi Azadi March

PTI Balochistan will join the Haqiqi Azadi march from Quetta

Qasim Suri will lead the convoy and specially made container

The decision to depart will be announced after Imran Khan’s call

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chapter in Balochistan have completed all arrangements to join the Haqiqi Azadi March as it reaches the federal capital.

A convoy of party activists and leaders is set to depart from Quetta to join the long march. In this regard, the local leadership has arranged a container that will leave from the provincial capital and join the main procession making its way to Islamabad.

Former Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri inaugurated the container measuring 30 feet in height and 50 feet length, displaying pictures of party leaders

Speaking to media after the launch, Suri said they are awaiting the call of Imran Khan before joining the long march. He said departure date of the caravan will be announced tomorrow (Saturday).

He said party workers and supporters from Quetta and across the province are excited to participate in the long march “The people have risen against corruption and thieves. Those who stole aid money have been given power and the country is defaulting,” he said.

Qasim Khan Suri also raised slogans in favour of martyred journalist Arshad Sharif. “We are all Arshad Sharif,” the workers shouted.

“Sicilian mafia and international fraudsters have imposed on Pakistan,” he said, adding they are holding the long march for the self-esteem and independence of the nation.

“Those who imposed the imported government, what have they got it by giving power to incompetent people,” he asked.

He said the container has been prepared by PTI Provincial Senior Vice President Syed Sadiq Agha. Speaking on the occasion, Agha said they are willing to lay down their lives for sake of Imran Khan. He said they will fully participate in the long march.

Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Babar Musakhel also spoke on the occasion and said provincials MPAs will participate in the long march.

