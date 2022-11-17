PTI called meeting, discusses date for march to reach Rawalpindi

PTI Chairman Imran Khan called an important meeting of the party leadership last night

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan called an important meeting of the party leadership last night to decide on the strategy for the march after reaching Rawalpindi.

The meeting decided the date of the march to reach Rawalpindi however, the final date will be announced by Imran Khan.

The measures were also discussed during the meeting to make the march a decisive one. Moreover, the meeting also took into consideration the case of the attack on Imran Khan.

The leadership of PTI also considered the response strategy to the actions of the federal government.

Pertinently, the possible date of arrival of the march in Rawalpindi is November 21 while committees will be established for the participants of the march including transport, food, accommodation and other arrangements.

On the other hand, the task of bringing people to Rawalpindi has also been assigned to the party leaders.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed a plea to stop the PTI-led march.

