Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PTI called meeting, discusses date for march to reach Rawalpindi

PTI called meeting, discusses date for march to reach Rawalpindi

Articles
Advertisement
PTI called meeting, discusses date for march to reach Rawalpindi
Advertisement
  • PTI Chairman Imran Khan called an important meeting of the party leadership last night
  • The meeting decided the date of the march to reach Rawalpindi
  • The leadership of PTI also considered the response strategy to the actions of the federal government
Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan called an important meeting of the party leadership last night to decide on the strategy for the march after reaching Rawalpindi.

The meeting decided the date of the march to reach Rawalpindi however, the final date will be announced by Imran Khan.

The measures were also discussed during the meeting to make the march a decisive one. Moreover, the meeting also took into consideration the case of the attack on Imran Khan.

The leadership of PTI also considered the response strategy to the actions of the federal government.

Pertinently, the possible date of arrival of the march in Rawalpindi is November 21 while committees will be established for the participants of the march including transport, food, accommodation and other arrangements.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the task of bringing people to Rawalpindi has also been assigned to the party leaders.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed a plea to stop the PTI-led march.

Also Read

SC dismisses plea to stop PTI Azadi March
SC dismisses plea to stop PTI Azadi March

SC of Pakistan dismissed the plea against the Azadi march The plea...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story