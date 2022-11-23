PTI caravans from KP will reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26

Former prime minister Imran Khan has given a call to all the caravans of the real long march to reach Faizabad on November 26

All the caravans under the leadership of Provincial President Pervez Khan Khattak will depart from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 9:00am on November 26.

The convoy of the South Region will participate under the leadership of Provincial Secretary General Ali Amin Khan Gandapur through CPEC.

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: The real freedom march from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reach Rawalpindi on November 26 under the leadership of Provincial President and former federal minister Pervez Khattak.

Sources said on the directives of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, the real freedom march will reach Rawalpindi from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 26.

According to the details, former prime minister Imran Khan has given a call to all the caravans of the real long march, according to which all the caravans under the leadership of Provincial President Pervez Khan Khattak will leave from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards Rawalpindi according to their schedule which will reach Rawalpindi at 12:30 pm.

Chairman Imran Khan has issued instructions and said that all convoys must reach Faizabad at 1 o’clock and punctuality in this regard is very important in that there will be no room for delay.

Provincial President Pervez Khattak told Bol News that Khyber and Mohmand convoys will leave from Peshawar Toll Plaza at 9:00 am for the real long march in the Peshawar district. Similarly, the convoy of Charsadda district will depart from Charsadda Toll Plaza at 9:30 am and District Mardan will leave at 9:30 am. The convoy will depart from Mardan Toll Plaza at 10 am.

Advertisement

The Provincial President, explaining the schedule, further said that a caravan in support of the PTI Long March will also depart from District Malakand at 10:15 a.m. The convoy of District Swabi will depart from Swabi Toll Plaza at 10:45 a.m. The convoy of district Nowshera will depart from Swabi Rest Area at 11:00 am, however, the convoys of Hazara region will depart from Hazara Motorway at 11:30 am.

Also Read Islamabad admin proposes PTI to change venue of sit-in PTI has made important proposals on the issue of holding a public...

The convoy of the South Region will participate under the leadership of Provincial Secretary General Ali Amin Khan Gandapur through CPEC.