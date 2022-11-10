PTI chief directs workers to end road blockades

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday directed PTI workers to end the road blockades right away, as the long march had resumed.

As our Long March for Haqeeqi Azadi has resumed once again, I am calling on all our workers to end their road blockades with immediate effect.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Thursday said a petition was filed in Wazirabad sessions court for registration of the “real” FIR of the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Bol News reported.

“Section 22 A & B petition filed in Wazirabad sessions court for registration of the real FIR of the Imran Khan assassination attempt,” Asad Umar tweeted.

The plea mentioned Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi son of Iqbal Khan Niazi as the petitioner and SHO Wazirabad police station, Sub Inspector Amir Shehzad of Wazirabad police station, superintendent of police, Gujranwala, inspector general Punjab and the state as respondents.

On November 7, sources had said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been adamant on lodging FIR against the suspects nominated by him in the case pertaining to the assassination attempt on him.

Quoting sources, Bol News had reported that Imran Khan said this in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. He said he did not want to make any change in the FIR.

“We will not back down from our principled stance. The FIR should be lodged against those nominated by me,” he said adding that if someone was proved innocence in the investigation then fine, otherwise full action should be taken against the culprits.