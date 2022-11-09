PTI continues protest against attack on Imran Khan

PTI continued its protest against the attack on Chairman Imran Khan

During the protest, slogans were chanted against the incumbent government

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that the long march will achieve the target under any circumstances

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued its protest against the attack on Chairman Imran Khan and the party workers and stalwarts have been demonstrating at various points in the twin cities.

During the protest, slogans were chanted against the incumbent government and in support of Imran Khan.

Earlier, PTI changed its plans and will now resume its long march on Thursday, November 10.

The party had initially announced to resume the long march on Wednesday, November 9, after it was halted due to a brazen attack on Chairman Imran Khan.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that the long march will achieve the target under any circumstances. He said the march would be led by Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

It should be noted that in view of the sufferings of the people yesterday, Imran Khan had instructed the party leaders and workers to not obstruct the roads.

Imran Khan said that the people should not suffer in any way, the protest will be at the entrances and exits of Islamabad, apart from this, the roads should be cleared in all the cities.

