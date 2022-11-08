PTI decides to approach SCP again

Chairman PTI Imran Khan has summoned the leaders to Zaman Park where important meetings will be held and consultations will be done regarding the case filed by the police.

The Punjab police instead of filing a case on the behalf of PTI, lodged an FIR on police complaint.

The protest demonstration will also be held outside the office of the Inspector General of Police.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) has decided to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) again regarding the FIR of the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan has summoned the leaders to Zaman Park where important meetings will be held and consultations will be done regarding the case filed by the police.

PTI has decided to approach the Supreme Court once again regarding this action of the police, while today a protest demonstration will also be held outside the office of the Inspector General of Police.

Apart from this, the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold a press conference and information about the plan of action.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had submitted a petition to the Supreme Court for the registration of a case regarding Imran Khan’s assassination attempt, on which the Supreme Court had ordered them to file a case within 24 hours and submit a copy. The police instead of filing a case on the behalf of PTI filed an FIR in his complaint.

On the order of the Supreme Court, the police have registered a case of the incident, which includes murder, attempted murder, terrorism, and other provisions.

According to police sources, a case has been registered at Wazirabad city police station, the murder FIR has been sealed and the FIR has been presented in the Supreme Court. The FIR will be made public, after submission in the court.

Sources said that after the registration of the case, the main accused Naveed will be formally arrested tomorrow. The accused is currently in the custody of CTD in a cell in Lahore Chung.