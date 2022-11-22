PTI decides to kick off march on Nov 26 in caravans instead of rally

PTI has devised a final plan for the Azadi march

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has devised a final plan for the Azadi march that is scheduled for November 26 as per the instructions by Chairman Imran Khan.

Sources informed BOL News that PTI has decided to kick off the march towards Rawalpindi in caravans instead of a rally owing to the security condition.

The march will be kicked off at 9 am on November 26 from Lahore and the members of national and provincial assemblies will lead their respective caravans.

The caravans from South Punjab and distant places will reach Rawalpindi on the evening of November 25. A tent will be set up in Iqbal Park for the caravans to stay.

Moreover, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will reach the spot on November 26 and from there he will be leading the march.

The party has been speeding up the preparations for the Azadi march to reach Rawalpindi.

According to the details, senior leader Asad Umar while talking to the media said that the camp will be set up in Faizabad from Friday morning.