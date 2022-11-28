PTI decides to prepare for general elections in next three days: sources

Bureau Chief Bol Network Islamabad Siddique Jan said distribution of PTI party tickets would formally kick off in the next three days.

Imran Khan has directed to gear up as general elections were going to take place, he said.

After announcing to dissolve assemblies on November 26, the PTI has directed its leaders to gear up for general elections now.

Elections of all the assemblies would be held, Siddique Jan reported adding that Imran Khan directed to take practical measures for distribution of party tickets.

Imran Khan directed to begin procedure of distribution of party tickets in next three days. When the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is busy in protecting its government, Imran Khan is confident about the general elections.

On the other hand, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar on Monday said the date of dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies would be announced after consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and the parliamentary parties of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Imran Khan completed consultation with senior leadership and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today,” Asad Umar said in a tweet.