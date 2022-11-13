PTI lawmakers would reach at the SC registries at 10:30 am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has directed all its members of assemblies to reach provincial Supreme Court registries and file a writ petition seeking lodging of FIR as per the PTI request in the case pertaining to assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

Quoting sources Bol News reported that the PTI lawmakers would reach at the SC registries at 10:30 am and file writ for lodging of FIR about the Wazirabad incident, as per request of the PTI.

On November 10, PTI leader Asad Umar had said a petition was filed in Wazirabad sessions court for registration of the “real” FIR of the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Bol News had reported.

“Section 22 A & B petition filed in Wazirabad sessions court for registration of the real FIR of the Imran Khan assassination attempt,” Asad Umar had tweeted.

The plea had mentioned Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi son of Iqbal Khan Niazi as the petitioner and SHO Wazirabad police station, Sub Inspector Amir Shehzad of Wazirabad police station, superintendent of police, Gujranwala, inspector general Punjab and the state as respondents.

On November 7, sources had said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been adamant on lodging FIR against the suspects nominated by him in the case pertaining to the assassination attempt on him.

Quoting sources, Bol News had reported that Imran Khan said this in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. He said he did not want to make any change in the FIR.

“We will not back down from our principled stance. The FIR should be lodged against those nominated by me,” he had said adding that if someone was proved innocence in the investigation then fine, otherwise full action should be taken against the culprits.