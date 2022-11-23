PTI gets big relief from ECP in confiscation of funding

ECP orders LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad on Jan 15
KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered to have the local...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) got a big relief from the Election Commission of Pakistan on the issue of the confiscation of PTI’s funding.
A three-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner heard the request to confiscate PTI’s funding in the Election Commission.
During the hearing, PTI’s assistant counsel appeared before the Election Commission and sought more time, and requested that the hearing should be adjourned.
On this occasion, the Chief Election Commissioner remarked that the initial hearing of this case was held on August 23, this matter is over and no further investigation is required.
Later, giving respite to PTI in the case, Election Commission adjourned the hearing till December 13.
On the other hand, a three-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner heard the case on the issue of halting the notification of Imran Khan’s victory in the Election Commission.
Petitioner Ali Gohar Baloch did not appear before the Election Commission, but the petitioner’s junior lawyer appeared before the Election Commission.
Expressing annoyance at the non-appearance of the petitioner, the Chief Election Commissioner remarked that the petitioner should be told that if he does not appear at the next hearing, his petition will be rejected.
Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till December 13 by the Election Commission.
