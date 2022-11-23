Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PTI gets big relief from ECP in confiscation of funding

PTI gets big relief from ECP in confiscation of funding

Articles
Advertisement
PTI gets big relief from ECP in confiscation of funding
Advertisement
  • A three-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner heard the request to confiscate PTI’s funding in the Election Commission.
  • On this occasion, the Chief Election Commissioner remarked that the initial hearing of this case was held on August 23, this matter is over and no further investigation is required.
  • Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till December 13 by the Election Commission.
Advertisement

 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) got a big relief from the Election Commission of Pakistan on the issue of the confiscation of PTI’s funding.

A three-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner heard the request to confiscate PTI’s funding in the Election Commission.

During the hearing, PTI’s assistant counsel appeared before the Election Commission and sought more time, and requested that the hearing should be adjourned.

On this occasion, the Chief Election Commissioner remarked that the initial hearing of this case was held on August 23, this matter is over and no further investigation is required.

Later, giving respite to PTI in the case, Election Commission adjourned the hearing till December 13.

Advertisement

On the other hand, a three-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner heard the case on the issue of halting the notification of Imran Khan’s victory in the Election Commission.

Petitioner Ali Gohar Baloch did not appear before the Election Commission, but the petitioner’s junior lawyer appeared before the Election Commission.

Expressing annoyance at the non-appearance of the petitioner, the Chief Election Commissioner remarked that the petitioner should be told that if he does not appear at the next hearing, his petition will be rejected.

 

Also Read

ECP orders LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad on Jan 15
ECP orders LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad on Jan 15

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered to have the local...

 

Advertisement

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till December 13 by the Election Commission.

Advertisement

Catch all the Election News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story