PTI leader files contempt petition in SCP against government

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Nawaz filed a contempt of court petition against the federal government in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Tuesday.

In the contempt petition against the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Raja Khurram Nawaz in the Supreme Court, it was submitted that the court had stopped for conducting raids on the houses on May 25.

Petitioner Khurram Nawaz argued that the court had ordered not to harass political workers and leaders. However, he said Police and FC raided his house.

The petitioner, through counsel, took the stand that there was no charge and no case, the houses were raided without a warrant. The free movement of people is being hindered by placing containers at various places.

In the petition on behalf of the leader PTI, the court was told that Tehreek-e-Insaf wants to protest in the area of ​​H-Nine and G-Nine. He said there is no respect for the court in the eyes of the Home Secretary.

PTI leader Raja Khurram Nawaz requested the Supreme Court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Federal Secretary Interior, IG, and SSP Operations Islamabad.