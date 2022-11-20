PTI leaders take Bilawal to task for threatening President Alvi

Bilawal had criticized President Alvi regarding the appointment of the army chief.

KARACHI: Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has demanded to file a case against Foreign Minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for threatening the President.

Bilawal addressed a press conference yesterday and severely criticized Imran Khan and others regarding the appointment of the army chief. He said the president should not interfere or attempt to influence the appointment or else there will be consequences.

However, PTI leaders took exception to the remarks and called out Bilawal for threatening the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Calling him a ‘corrupt heir’ and ‘spoiled brat’, Imran Ismail said no action is being taken for publicly threatening the supreme commander of the country.

He said insulting the highest office of the country is an insult to the constitution. He said the Supreme Court should take notice of such statements.

He said they will deal with such petty politicians on every front. “Anything Imran Khan says becomes an insult. The gang of thieves can stoop to any level in their contempt for Imran Khan,” he added.

بلاول بھٹو کی عارف علوی کو دھمکی

PTI رہنماؤں کا شدید رد عمل #PTILeaders pic.twitter.com/5vzXjHshzs — BOL Network (@BOLNETWORK) November 20, 2022

Earlier Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed criticized Bilawal Bhutto for threatening President Alvi. “Glory to Al-Mighty that Bilawal is threatening the president,” he tweeted.

The former minister added that Bilawal stated that the Foreign Ministry has nothing to do with the appointment but is now talking about martial law.

PTI leader Asad Umar said that the president understands the constitution better than Bilawal. He said President Alvi is a brave man who is not afraid of threats.

Seriously? What a joke from quivering legs! Trying to threaten @ArifAlvi who took 2 bullets fighting Ayub dictatorship & stood against Zardari mafia as President PTI Sindh! A Foreign Minister courtesy Conspirators threatening President of Pak & Supreme Commander of Armed Forces! https://t.co/7ZuW2SPwTk — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 19, 2022

In addition, Shireen Mazari responded to a journalist’s tweet and asked whether a notice will be taken for threatening the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces by the foreign minister.

It should be Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized Imran Khan and urged him to delay his long march during the week when the appointment of the army chief was taking place. He also slammed the PTI chief for making the appointment controversial.

