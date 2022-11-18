Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PTI long march: Imran Khan to meet journalists, leadership today

PTI long march: Imran Khan to meet journalists, leadership today

Articles
Advertisement
PTI long march: Imran Khan to meet journalists, leadership today
Advertisement
  • PTI-led march is getting closer day by day to its destination
  • PTI-led march has entered its ninth day today and Chairman PTI Imran Khan is scheduled to meet the media men
  • Imran Khan will address the participants of the march at 5 pm today via a video link
Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led march is getting closer day by day to its destination and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been busy meeting political personalities and journalists in Zaman Park.

PTI-led march has entered its ninth day today and Chairman PTI Imran Khan is scheduled to meet the media men today at 2 pm at his residence and will discuss the matters of the political situation and long march in Pakistan.

The chairman will also meet the party leadership to discuss the strategies regarding the long march.

Imran Khan will address the participants of the march at 5 pm today via a video link.

On the other hand, the security at Zaman Park has been beefed up in light of recent threat alerts for Imran Khan.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s real Azadi march will reach Gujar Khan at 3 pm where Vice Chairman PTI will lead the long march.

Also Read

PTI’s real azadi march will reach Gujar Khan today
PTI’s real azadi march will reach Gujar Khan today

Musarat Jamsheed Cheema said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s real azadi march will...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story