PTI long march: Imran Khan to meet journalists, leadership today

PTI-led march is getting closer day by day to its destination

PTI-led march has entered its ninth day today and Chairman PTI Imran Khan is scheduled to meet the media men

Imran Khan will address the participants of the march at 5 pm today via a video link

Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led march is getting closer day by day to its destination and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been busy meeting political personalities and journalists in Zaman Park.

PTI-led march has entered its ninth day today and Chairman PTI Imran Khan is scheduled to meet the media men today at 2 pm at his residence and will discuss the matters of the political situation and long march in Pakistan.

The chairman will also meet the party leadership to discuss the strategies regarding the long march.

Imran Khan will address the participants of the march at 5 pm today via a video link.

On the other hand, the security at Zaman Park has been beefed up in light of recent threat alerts for Imran Khan.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s real Azadi march will reach Gujar Khan at 3 pm where Vice Chairman PTI will lead the long march.

Also Read PTI’s real azadi march will reach Gujar Khan today Musarat Jamsheed Cheema said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s real azadi march will...