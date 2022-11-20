PTI long march: Interior Ministry seeks more funds as security expenses surge

Ministry of Interior has sought more funds for the security arrangements

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has sought more funds for the security arrangements of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced that the long march will reach Rawalpindi on November 26 after which he will announce the future course of action before entering the federal capital.

According to reports, the expenses of the Islamabad administration are increasing day by day and the interior ministry requires more funds to ensure security arrangements for the long march.

Sources revealed that the Ministry of Interior has asked for more than Rs. 600 million funds from the Ministry of Finance.

According to the sources, the rent of the containers brought for the security of the federal capital has surged to more than one billion rupees while the federal government has already paid Rs. 400 million to the owners of the containers.

Sources say that the weekly rent of Rs. 125,000 is being paid per container while Rs. 600 million is required for rental expenditures. They are currently more than 1600 containers placed in different parts of the federal capital.

It should be noted that the PTI has postponed the long march till November 26. All central and provincial leaders has been instructed to make preparations in their respective constituencies.

According to reports, Imran Khan will leave for Islamabad from Zaman Park on November 25 and will decide whether to hold a sit-in or rally.

The PTI will also form a high-level committee in the coming days for holding the rally or sit-in in Islamabad. The party is considering two locations for which arrangement have to be made.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has given a call to reach Rawalpindi on November 26. He said urged all party supporters to reach there in their protest to demand fresh elections in the country.

