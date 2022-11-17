PTI March update: Asad Umar will lead convoy to Khushab

The Azadi march convoy will reach Khushab today

Asad Umar will lead the convoy to Khushab

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will address the participants of the march through video link at 4:30 pm

Advertisement

KHUSHAB: The Azadi march convoy will reach Khushab today under the leadership of Asad Umar that will be welcomed at five places in the city.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will address the participants of the march through video link at 4:30 pm.

Under the leadership of Central Secretary General Asad Umar, the convoy will reach Shahpur at 1:00 p.m. MPA Shaukat Bhatti and Usman Mela will welcome them.

At River Jhelum Bridge Khushab, the convoy will arrive at 1:15 pm and will be welcomed by the local leadership.

Ex-MNA Umar Aslam will welcome the Azadi March convoy on reaching Khushab bus stand at 2 o’clock.

Advertisement

Central Secretary General Asad Umar Khushab will address the participants of the march at the bus stand.

The caravan will reach Joharabad at 3 o’clock on the day, former MNA Ahsan Towana will welcome.

Central Secretary General Asad Umar will also address the participants of the march on his arrival in Joharabad.

The Azadi March convoy will reach Quaidabad at 4 pm, where MPA Fateh Khaliq Bandial will give a reception.

A public meeting will be held in Quaidabad Khushab regarding the freedom march. Central Secretary General Asad Umar will speak at Quaidabad Khushab at 4:15.

Also Read Weather update: Nights in Karachi turned chilly The nights have turned chilly in Karachi with outset of winter The...