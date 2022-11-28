Advertisement
Edition: English
  PTI members Sindh assembly submitted resignations to party
Articles
PTI members Sindh assembly submitted resignations to party
KARACHI: Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Assembly have resigned from their seats on the call of PTI Chief Imran Khan.

The resignations have been submitted to Khurram Sher Zaman who has confirmed the development that came after the announcement made by Imran Khan in Rawalpindi.

The twenty-six members of the Sindh Assembly resigned from their seats and the resignations will be submitted to the assembly when the Chairman will tip-off.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that the Opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh is also aware of the situation adding that the vote was and will remain of Imran Khan’s.

Pertinently, Imran Khan has said they have decided not to be part of the current system and will resign from the assemblies or dissolve them.

He was addressing a historic public gathering in Rawalpindi when announced not to go for a sit-in in the capital however took this decision.

Imran Khan said the government will not be able to prevent them if they marched to Islamabad but it would lead to chaos and further instability in the country. Instead, he said it has been decided to quit all assemblies.

