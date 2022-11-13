PTI Real Azadi’s long march begins from Kharian today

The fourth day of the Azadi-long march of PTI will begin from Kharian and which was ended at Lalamusa yesterday.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan will address the participants through video link.

Vice chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also address.

KHARIAN: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s real Azadi long march to begin from Kharian on Sunday where preparations are also underway to telecast live T20 final match between Pakistan and England for participants.

The fourth day of the Azadi-long march of PTI will begin from Kharian which was ended at Lalamusa yesterday.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan will address the participants through a video link while vice chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also address.

On other hand, General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former federal minister Asad Umar to visit Samandari today.

Former federal minister Asad Umar is expected to reach the Samandari at 11:30 am.

The PTI has established reception camps in Kabaddi Chowk, College Chowk, Thana Chowk, and Khatm- e- Nabuwat Chowk to welcome Asad Umar. The preparations for the public meeting have entered the final stages.

On this occasion, more than 550 personnel of the Punjab Police are performing security duties.

Earlier, PTI chairman Imran Khan reacted to reports that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his staying in London to hold further deliberation with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing participants of the long march via video link, the PTI chairman said a “drama” is being staged in London which is not seen in any part of the world.

He said the decision for the appointment of the most strategic position of national security – the chief of army staff – is being taken in London by a convicted absconder.