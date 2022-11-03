PTI real freedom march begins from Wazirabad

PTI leader Hamad Azhar have said that today the long march will start at 1 pm in Wazirabad.

He informed that the PTI leader Ali Zaidi has arrived with a caravan from Sindh.

Senator Faisal Javed said that Imran Khan’s long march demanding immediate elections has become the biggest march in Pakistan so far.

WAZIRABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf real freedom march entered in 7th-day which will be led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan from Wazirabad on Thursday.

Regarding the start of the seventh day, Ex-former federal minister and PTI leader Hamad Azhar have said that today the long march will start at 1 pm in Wazirabad.

آج جمعرات کے دن ریلی کے آغاز کا مقام اور وقت: کوٹ خضری ، وزیرآباد

He informed that reception camps have been set up at various places on the route of the long march, while PTI leader Ali Zaidi has arrived with a caravan from Sindh.

Senator Faisal Javed said that Imran Khan’s long march demanding immediate elections has become the biggest march in Pakistan so far which thousands and thousands of people are joining with each passing day.

He claimed that more than two million people will enter Islamabad after November 10.

Earlier, PTI leader and former federal minister Asad Umar had issued a new schedule regarding the arrival of the convoy of Real Azadi March in Rawalpindi and Islamabad under the leadership of party chairman Imran Khan.

Asad Umar wrote in his message on social media that Imran Khan will reach Rawalpindi on November 10 as per the new schedule of the real freedom march.

He further wrote that all convoys will reach Islamabad on N