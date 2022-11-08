PTI refutes ending protests in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has denied reports that it has called off the protests and sit-ins being held in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

PTI MPA and Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema said no instructions have been issued by party chairman Imran Khan to end the protests in the twin cities.

“Some elements are spreading rumours that it has been announced to end protest and sit-in in Pindi Islamabad. No such instructions have been issued by the chairman,” she said in a tweet.

While denying the reports, she said the protests in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will continue. However, she said the protests are being ended in the rest of the province to ensure the participation of caravans in the Haqiqi Azadi resuming from Wazirabad on Thursday.

She said the main focus is on the Haqiqi Azadi March to reach Islamabad on the instructions of Imran Khan. She added that the schedule of protests across the country has been released by the party.

Since Monday, PTI activists have staged protests and have closed the entry and exit points of Islamabad in protest against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

PTI workers blocked Motorway (M2) near the New Islamabad Airport in protest. The road from Faizabad and towards the Old Airport has also been closed.

The protestors have also closed Rawat, Shamasabad, Bakery Chowk, Khanna Pul, and Main Expressway near Koral and Thaalian by burning tyres. The Taxila road from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Islamabad has also been blocked.

The road closure has caused problems for residents in Rawalpindi as closed remained closed due to the protests. The flow of traffic was disturbed in the federal capital while the PTI had instructed workers to open the roads for traffic while continuing the protests.

Islamabad police said that troops of the capital police and Rangers have been sent to Lahore and Peshawar after protesters blocked the Islamabad motorway.

The capital police said that it would take action against those involved in staging protests without permission in the federal capital.

A statement from the capital police has alerted the citizens including students and patients that they may face inconvenience in transit as the leaders of a political party have announced to block roads.

The police have also appealed to contact ‘15’ before travelling and get updates about the situation on the roads. It also sought permission from the Interior Minister to open the M2 motorway.

