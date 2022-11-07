PTI rejects FIR registered against attack on Imran Khan

The FIR was registered after four days.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the First Information Report (FIR) registered against the attack on chairman Imran Khan.

PTI MPA and Spokesperson for Punjab Government Mussarat Cheema said registering an FIR against anyone except for the suspects nominated by Imran Khan is a “waste of time.”

“Such a cover-up is not accepted by the nation including Imran Khan. This is the life of Pakistan’s most popular leader. We reject such FIR,” the spokesperson added.

PTI leader Usman Dar said the fake FIR by the imported government has been rejected. Punjab Irrigation Minister Hashim Dogar in a tweet simply said, “FIR is rejected”.

Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri said there was an assassination attack on the most popular leader of the country which killed one worker and 14 others including Chairman Imran Khan were injured.

“How can someone reject the application of the injured and file an FIR of their own accord?” he asked, adding the FIR has no legal status.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan expressed anger over the delaying in registering the FIR against the attack. The apex court ordered the complaint should be registered within 24 hours.

Police eventually registered the FIR under the provisions of murder, terrorism and other offences. However, the case was not registered against the suspects being named by the former prime minister.

The case was registered in Wazirabad police station. The suspect Naveed, who was arrested on the spot, was formally named. Police will present the FIR in the Supreme Court tomorrow after which it will be made public.

A large number of PTI workers have gathered and staged a protest outside the Wazirabad police station. The protestors said they will not move until the proper FIR has not been registered.

