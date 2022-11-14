LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting it to form a commission to hold inquiries into the Wazirabad attack on former prime minister Imran Khan, murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and the purported objectionable video of senator Azam Swati.

Former chief minister of Punjab and parliamentary leader of the PTI in Punjab Assembly Sardar Usman Buzdar filed the petition under article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Buzdar was flanked by PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood and other leaders when he reached the Lahore registry of the SC to submit his petition.

The petition says the commission should probe into the assassination plot and attempt on Khan and subsequent refusal to register an FIR as requested by the complainant to include three names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and DG-C Major Gen Faisal Naseer identified by the PTI chief as having devised the assassination plot.

“Are some people, because they hold high political office or are senior bureaucrats in military uniform, above the law and cannot be treated in accordance with the law? Are the laws of the land different for the ordinary citizens and for the ruling elites?” the petition asks.

It terms the killing of journalist Sharif as an attack on the freedom of expression and the alleged recording and leak of a purported video of senator Swati a breach of dignity of man.

It asks the SC to constitute a commission to hold public inquiries in the three incidents and record its findings in a detailed report.