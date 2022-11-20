PTI submits request to hold rally in Faizabad on Nov 26

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted to request to hold a rally and sit-in near Faizabad on November 26, Bol News reported.

PTI leader and Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly submitted a formal request to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, informing the district administration about the venue on November 26.

The application said that PTI Rawalpindi intends to hold a rally and peaceful sit-in near Faizabad on November 26. It said the sit-in is a continuation of the Haqiqi Azad March being held by the party.

It further said that former prime minister Imran Khan will lead the sit-in. The Rawalpindi administration has been requested to provide security and made other arrangements.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked people to converge on Rawalpindi on November 26 to restart the Haqiqi Azadi March. The march seems to be the final showdown with the government to force it to announce early elections.

The PTI chief announced that he was temporarily ending the march and its next phase would continue from Rawalpindi on November 26. “Our campaign hasn’t ended. We will gather on November 26 and demand transparent elections,” he added.

On Sunday, Imran Khan said that everyone will get a surprise on November 26 when his party’s supporters converge on Rawalpindi to demand early elections.

Imran Khan said he will lead the final stretch of the rally despite his broken leg. He said his wounds will not heal in the short span of time but will be present in the rally.

Roads from Rawalpindi closed

After the announcement, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police said that entry to the capital from Rawalpindi may be closed down on November 26.

IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan presided over an important meeting regarding public order following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement of giving a “surprise”.

The meeting assessed risks and the security situation regarding the expected PTI rally. Police said that any type of illegal activity will not be tolerated in Islamabad.

It also said that entry to the capital from Rawalpindi can be closed down on November 26 which may cause problems for the people.

It warned that any political activity in Islamabad shall be done according to the law and with the permission of the city’s administration.

Police said that police, FC and Rangers personnel will be deployed to ensure the security of the Red Zone and security will also be boosted.

It said that search operations will be conducted throughout the district keeping in view the threats of terrorism. It added that strict action will be taken on any kind of “obstruction”.

IG Islamabad said that all possible measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens of Islamabad.

