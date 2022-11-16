Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that the party has decided to take the matter legally against Umar Farooq Zahoor

He also asserted that the gifts were not sold to Zahoor dismissing the claims made by the businessman

“The watch was not handed over to Farah for sale and she has no role in it.”

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that the party has decided to take the matter legally against Umar Farooq Zahoor – a Dubai-based businessman who claimed that he bought Toshakhana gifts from Imran Khan.

Fawad Chaudhry in a presser maintained that PTI will initiate legal proceedings against Zahoor for the allegations he made on a private channel adding that the claims were baseless and had no truth in them.

“The watch was priced at Rs100 million, and in line with the law regulating Toshakhana, Khan sold it for more than Rs50 million in the market and filed capital gain tax on it.”

He also elucidated the procedure of Toshakhana gifts and said that the chief of protocol receives the gifts and brings them to Pakistan, and he is the official who deposits them into Toshakhana. Then, the Cabinet Division determines its value.

Fawad Chaudhry also reiterated that as per law 20% of the gift’s value is to be deposited in the national exchequer but PTI amended that law and made it 50%. He also asserted that the gifts were not sold to Zahoor dismissing the claims made by the businessman.

Advertisement

“The watch was not handed over to Farah for sale and she has no role in it,” he added.

Not only this, the PTI leader said that Zahoor has three brothers who are in detention in Norway and he himself is charged with criminal cases.

Pertinently, Umar Farooq Zahoor – a Dubai-based businessman – on Tuesday appeared on a private channel and claimed that Imran Khan has sold the Toshakhana gifts to him.

Also Read Govt decides to hold back door talks with PTI: Sources Government has decided to hold back door talks with PTI Three PTI...