PTI protests outside Governor House Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday staged a protest in front of Governor House Lahore.
The protestors demanded the registration of the first information report (FIR) against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and holding those responsible for plotting the attack.
A large huge number of party workers and supporters gathered outside the Governor House Lahore, demanding the registration of the case against the brazen attack Imran.
The protestors chanted slogans against the federal government and also burned effigies of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.
PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Yasmin Rashid, Aslam Iqbal, Sumsam Bukhari, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and others were apresent in the protest.
A heavy contingent of police was deployed outside to maintain law and order. The police have installed barbed wires at the gate of the Governor House and issued a alternate traffic plan.
آج شام 7 بجے گورنر ہاؤس لاہور کے باہر احتجاج ہوگا! #رُکنانہیں_جھُکنانہیں pic.twitter.com/cIPu7Ek44R
— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 7, 2022
گورنر ہاؤس لاہور کے سامنے ہزاروں شہری جمع، جلدی جلدی کرو تیار ایف آئی آر ایف آئی آر کے نعرے۔#رُکنانہیں_جھُکنانہیں pic.twitter.com/NXZ3JkPMl6
— Staunch Insafi (@StaunchInsafi) November 7, 2022
کپتان کے حکم کے مطابق ہم نے اسلام آباد کو جانے والی تمام شاہراہیں احتجاجاً بند کی ہوئی ہیں اور میں بذاتِ خود #PP14 راولپنڈی کی عوام و کارکنان کے ہمراہ IJP روڈ پر موجود ہوں۔
پارٹی کی اگلی ہدایت تک دھرنا جاری رہے گا!#رُکنانہیں_جھُکنانہیں pic.twitter.com/8dxrgaLGmU
— Muhammad Basharat Raja (@RajaBasharatLAW) November 7, 2022
Lahore: Vice Chairman @SMQureshiPTI will lead a protest outside Governor House tonight at 07:00 PM. The demand is simple: resignation of all three accused of assassination attempt on Chairman Imran Khan and registration of an FIR including all three names. #رُکنانہیں_جھُکنانہیں pic.twitter.com/mCsESfwpiU
— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 7, 2022
نکلو پاکستان کی خاطر
آج بروز پیر شام 7 بجے لاہور گورنر ہاوس کے باہر بھرپور احتجاج کیا جائے گا۔#رُکنانہیں_جھُکنانہیں@ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial @ali_chaudhary pic.twitter.com/GdCrv411KC
— Senator Ejaz Chaudhary (@EjazChaudhary) November 7, 2022
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.