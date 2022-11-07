PTI protests outside Governor House Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday staged a protest in front of Governor House Lahore.

The protestors demanded the registration of the first information report (FIR) against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and holding those responsible for plotting the attack.

A large huge number of party workers and supporters gathered outside the Governor House Lahore, demanding the registration of the case against the brazen attack Imran.

The protestors chanted slogans against the federal government and also burned effigies of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Yasmin Rashid, Aslam Iqbal, Sumsam Bukhari, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and others were apresent in the protest.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed outside to maintain law and order. The police have installed barbed wires at the gate of the Governor House and issued a alternate traffic plan.

