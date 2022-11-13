PTI will defeat imported government in Islamabad: Asad Umar

Asad Umar while addressing the participants of the long march in Samandari said that the captain said how much damage is being done by not holding the election.

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Asad Umar on Sunday said that a competition will be held in Islamabad where PTI will defeat the imported government and lift the cup.

Former federal minister Asad Umar while addressing the participants of the long march in Samandari said that the captain said how much damage is being done by not holding the election, the country is being damaged by dragging the imported government.

He said that the Samandari is a rural area while the imported government failed to fix the rates of wheat and sugarcane yet. He said the imported government is all focused on saving its seat.

Asad Umar feared a shortage of diesel and gas load shedding in the country in the coming weeks. He lamented that government is busy saving the seat instead of providing relief to the common people.

The PTI leader said that the imported government came by saying that they will end inflation but they are eliminating the poor.

He said that Senator Azam Swati, anchor Imran Riaz, and host Sabir Shakir are being threatened. He said Rana Sanaullah reached the hospital due to the fear of the people.

Asad Umar said that no one has been born to stop Imran Khan, Imran Khan is neither going to bend nor sell while PTI workers are standing firmly with him.

The former federal minister further thanked the people of Samandari and hoped that people will fully participate PTI long march in Islamabad.

He hoped that Pakistan will beat England in the T20 World cup final in Melbourne today while PTI will defeat the imported government in Islamabad.