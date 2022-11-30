PTI women wing appeals SC to take notice of Fazl’s statement

Central President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing Kanwal Shauzab has strongly lambasted the statement of PDM President and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and appealed the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take the notice of the statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fazl while addressing a seminar on Tuesday used very derogatory language about the PTI women workers and supporters.

MS Shauzab expressed these views while speaking to a press conference at the PTI Secretariat in Lahore on Wednesday.

She announced to initiate an legal action against Fazlur Rehman and take him to the court of law.

She said that the use of Maulana word with Fazlur is the insult of this sacred title as he utilised so mean language against the women and violated the teaching of Islam and the status of women as a mother, sister and wife, who is bestowed upon the highest reverence by Islam.

She urged Fazl to take the lesson from the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who always gave high regard and respect to women.

The PTI leader recalled that he (Fazl) is the person who used to issue fatwas against Benazir Bhutto in 90s.

She lamented that Maryam Nawaz, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Uzma Bukhari did not bother to condemn the statement of Fazlur Rehman and did not raise voice against the humiliation of women and his dirty speech.

She said that Fazl accused a personality like the mother of adultery, adding if anyone in Islam blames a woman for adultery and cannot prove it, he is punished with 80 lashes.

She said that she is wondered to which religion Fazlur Rehman belongs as he charges mothers, sisters and wives with adultery without any consideration and shame.

Ms Shauzab said that the PTI women workers and supporters are proud of their leader Imran Khan as he always respects women as mother, sister and wife, adding that he had established a biggest hospital of Pakistan in the name of his mother and that is why everyone and even children of the country knows the name of Imran Khan’s mother as he has high regard and affection for women.

She observed that Imran Khan used only harsh language against a female judge, the legal and judicial action was initiated against the PTI chief but now every institution and everyone are playing the role of silent spectators over the statement of Fazlur Rehman.