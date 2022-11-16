PTI’s Babar Awan seeks exclusion of his name in contempt proceeding

Babar Awan in his reply submitted the petition seeking contempt proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan over violation of the May 25 order.

ISLAMABAD: Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Babar Awan has filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking the exclusion of his name from the contempt proceedings.

Babar Awan his reply to the SC said he is assisting the courts for the last 40 years. He said on the verbal directions from the PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, he assured the court about sticking to the directions of the court on the May 25 protest.

He said, “I have not deceived the SC intentionally or unintentionally, Babar Awan’s reply said and added he assisted the court with good intentions.”

Babar Awan held the federal government responsible for not holding talks with the PTI as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan submitted his response to the Supreme Court (SC) in a contempt case.

I respect the judiciary but am unaware of the assurance given by the PTI leadership on my behalf to the court, Khan said in his response.

It may be noted that the government moved the apex court against Imran Khan for violating the SC’s direction regarding his earlier sit-in in Islamabad.