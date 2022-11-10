PTI’s policy on current situation is clear: Shah Mahmood

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Thursday that Imran Khan’s policy on the country’s current situation is clear

He said that it is the right of the plaintiff to name the accused

Qureshi also said that Imran Khan has invited all the political powers to join the march

Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Thursday that Imran Khan’s policy on the country’s current situation is clear and indubitable.

He was talking to international media when said that it is the right of the plaintiff to name the accused and no one can be deprived of the fundamental rights.

Shah Mahmood along with Musarrat Jamshed and Jamshed Cheema were discussing the Azadi march and future strategies with the international media.

Qureshi also said that Imran Khan has invited all the political powers to join the march.

Meanwhile, Jamshed Cheema said that the march will be resumed today from the same spot where Moazzam was martyred.

Advertisement

The spokesman of the Punjab government said that the Punjab government and Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi are taking all possible measures regarding the security of the long march.

On the other hand, PTI leadership has said that the security measures have been tightened in light of the attack on Imran Khan that took place last week and claimed one life and left 14 injured including PTI chief.

For the security of the PTI leadership and the convoy, security measures have been revised while a heavy contingent is also deployed and the container for the leaders is being furnished with bulletproof glass.

Also Read PTI Azadi march: To be resumed today from Wazirabad PTI Azadi march is to resume from Wazirabad today The security measures...