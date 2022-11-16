PTI’s Real Azadi March enters 7th day

Central Secretary General Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar will lead the real Azadi March convoy in Sargodha.

The real Azadi March Convoy will be welcomed at 6 locations in Sargodha city.

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will address the participants of the march through a video link at 4:30 pm at Khayam Chowk.

SARGODHA: The second phase of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Real Azadi March entered its seventh day on Wednesday.

According to the schedule issued by the Long March administration for the seventh day, Central Secretary General Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar will lead the real Azadi March convoy.

The real Azadi March Convoy will be welcomed at 6 locations in Sargodha city. The convoy led by Asad Umar will arrive at Kot Momin Interchange at 12 o’clock where District President Osama Ghias Mela and Ansar Haral will welcome the convoy, while Central Secretary General Asad Umar will also address the participants at Kot Momin Interchange.

Apart from this, the real Azadi March will arrive at Chowki Bhagat at 1 pm where former MNA Aamir Sultan Cheema and MPA Muneeb Sultan Cheema will give a reception and the convoy will reach Sargodha Bypass at 2 pm where MPA Faisal Farooq Cheema will give a reception. While the local leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf will welcome the real Azadi March convoy on reaching the Qanchi More.

On the other hand, Insaf Student Federation(ISF) officials will welcome the convoy led by Union Secretary General Asad Umar at University Road at 2:30 pm.

The real freedom march will reach Khayam Chowk at 4:00 p.m where the workers led by Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi will give a reception, while Central Secretary General Asad Umar will address the participants of the long march at Khayam Chowk at 4:05 p.m.

It should be noted that the address of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will address the participants of the march through a video link at 4:30 pm at Khayam Chowk.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi and MPA Saira Raza said that Shaheen of Sargodha will give a historic welcome to the long march, now the people of Sargodha have broken the chains of slavery which is a clear example on the occasion of Imran Khan’s rally in Sargodha.