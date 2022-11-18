Advertisement
  • PTI’s real azadi march will reach Gujar Khan today
  • Musarat Jamsheed Cheema said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s real azadi march will reach Gujar Khan at 3pm where Vice Chairman PTI will lead the long march.
  • In her twitter message, Musarat Cheema said Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will reach Gujar Khan today at 3 pm in connection with the real freedom march.
  • Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan’s address will be at 4:30.
GUJAR KHAN: Spokesperson for the Chief Minister and the Punjab Government Musarat Jamsheed Cheema on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s real Azadi march will reach Gujar Khan at 3pm where Vice Chairman PTI will lead the long march.

In her twitter message, Musarat Cheema said Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will reach Gujar Khan today at 3 pm in connection with the real freedom march.

The Vice Chairman will address the public meeting at 4:15 PM. Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan’s address will be at 4:30.

She hoped that Gujjar Khan will fully participate in the real freedom march like every city.

 

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has appealed to people and overseas Pakistanis to donate money for the party’s Real Independence Long March, which is heading to Islamabad.

According to Bol News, Imran in his a televised message stressed the masses to donate funds more and more for the Long March and make it successful.

The PTI chairman said that the party needs money for this momentous movement and to make the march successful.

 

He asked the public to send their donations to ‘Insaafdonate.com’.

