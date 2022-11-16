Punjab Board Inter result 2022 will be announced tomorrow!

Advertisement
Punjab Board Inter result 2022 – BISE All Punjab Boards announced the result on tomorrow (17 November 2022) at 10:00 am. The BISE Punjab result will be made public soon. The educational authorities of Punjab Board are now working on the results.
However, exams of 11th Class/inter part 1 all Punjab Board were started from 06 July 2022 and completed on 29 July 2022
- Total marks in inter part 1 result are 550.
- Students have to pass in each subject with at least 33 % marks.
- There are a number of groups in inter including FSc, I.Com, ICS, and FA.
Students can find Punjab Board Inter Result here on Bolnews.com
