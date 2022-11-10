Punjab Govt deputes 20,000 policemen for long march security 

Punjab Police has redevised the security plan for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march that started again today.

LAHORE: Punjab Police has redevised the security plan for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march that started again today.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police, a total of 20,000 security personnel will be deployed on the long march starting from Wazirabad and Toba Tek Singh.

The spokesman said that PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar will be taken to the starting points of the long march by the special squad of the Punjab Police.

The spokesman said that bulletproof glasses and rostrums have been dispatched to the containers of both the Long March convoys and the management has been requested to implement the security SOPs in every way.

As per security standard operating procedures(SOPs), a special security fence will be constructed around the container and no unauthorized person or vehicle will be allowed to approach the container.

In the security SOPs, it has been stated that commandos will be posted on the buildings along the long march routes, the long march will be monitored by CCT cameras and the entry of armed private guards of the participants in the long march will be prohibited and aerial firing will be banned.

The spokesman said that the monitoring process will continue from the control room established in the Central Police Office, while instructions have been issued to the Special Branch, CTD, and District Police to conduct search and combing operations on the routes of the Long March daily. .

The spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that alternative routes and additional personnel will be deployed to ensure the flow of traffic for the citizens.

It was pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s real Azadi March is going to start again today.

PTI’s long march was temporarily suspended due to the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan, and the real freedom march will be started today once again from the same place.

After the firing incident on the Long March, a new container has been prepared for the leaders, in addition to installing bullet-proof glass, other security measures are also being taken, while a heavy police force will also be deployed for the security of the Long March.