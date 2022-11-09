Imran Khan attack: Punjab cabinet decides to form JIT

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet committee has decided to establish a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Punjab cabinet committee on law and order under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister of Law Muhammad Basharat Raja at the civil secretariat. The minister participated via video link from Rawalpindi.

The investigation team will be headed by Additional Inspector-General (AIG) Highways Riaz Nazir and will include representatives of the relevant law enforcement agencies.

The committee has also decided to provide the former prime minister special security during the second phase of the long march resuming from November 10. It was also decided to strengthen the security arrangements on the container.

Raja Basharat said that a bulletproof rostrum and glass will be installed on the container, adding that the deployment of snipers and other security arrangements should not be neglected.

He said that the police and district administration should keep in touch with the local PTI leadership. It was also decided to talk with PTI to open the motorway soon and give way to judges.

PM urges CJP to form Judicial Commission

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial and pleaded for formation of a judicial to unearth the facts behind a firing incident targeting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The prime minister assured that the federal government would provide full assistance to the commission. It was stressed the formation of the judicial commission was necessary for the sake of actual factors and public confidence. He said the commission should bring forth the facts and fix the responsibility.

The prime minister requested that the proposed Commission could take into consideration relevant questions, including which law enforcement body was responsible to provide security to the long march.

He said that the country was plunged into chaos and law and order situation after the occurrence of the sorrowful firing incident on a procession of Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

He said PTI leaders had been delivering venom-laced speeches and due to the violent protests, threats were created for the state and for the lives and properties of citizens. He said unfortunately the Punjab government did not adhere to the legal procedures which were mandatory in such like situation.

The letter said process adopted after the incident gave rise to suspicions that the provincial government as it could tamper with the evidences. He added the federal government had already expressed serious reservations over the provincial administration.

The miscreants under the patronage of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments had been indulged in violent attacks on private and public properties, Governor House Punjab and other places.

The letter said a dirty campaign was being run against the state institutions, especially against the armed forces with false and baseless allegations to tarnish its image. It added the federal government and the armed forces were blamed for colluding a conspiracy.

The prime minister current situation posed serious threats to the law and order situation and solidarity of the country so it was necessary to constitute a judicial commission.

