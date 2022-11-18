Punjab govt’s key goal is to facilitate common man: Imran Khan

Imran Khan met Spokesperson CM Punjab and instructed her to take steps to further highlight the performance of Punjab government

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that the key goal of the Punjab government is to facilitate the commoner.

As per details, the Spokesperson for Chief Minister Punjab Mussarat Cheema met Imran Khan today at Zaman Park.

The former prime minister Imran Khan instructed Mussarat that further steps must be taken to highlight the performance of the Punjab government in a positive way.

Chairman PTI said that the Punjab government’s launch of pro-poor policies in a very short time is positive and encouraging.

He further said that poor-friendly initiatives like Health Cards are improving the lives of the common man, “The real goal of the Punjab government is to expand the facilities for the common man.”

On the other hand, the spokesman of the Punjab government said that the information department is being restructured and equipped with modern technology.

She said that the problems of journalists and the media industry are being solved on a merit and priority basis.

