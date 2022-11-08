LAHORE: The Punjab police on Tuesday submitted a compliance report at the Supreme Court Lahore registry about the registration of First Information Report (FIR) regarding the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The other day, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial at the principal seat in Islamabad had warned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar of initiating suo motu proceedings if an FIR of the Nov 3 incident was not registered within 24 hours.

On behalf of the IGP, the additional-IG Legal-II of the Human Rights Cell submitted the compliance report to the deputy registrar of the Supreme Court at the Lahore registry.

The report says an FIR No. 691 under sections 302, 324, 440 of the Pakistan penal Code read with section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 has been registered at the police station, Wazirabad.

“A copy of the FIR is enclosed herewith for the kind perusal of the honorable court,” it adds.

Advertisement

However, the FIR was not registered as per the PTI demands, which wants to register the case against Prime Minister, Interior Minister and a military officer.

Also Read Imran asks workers to keep roads open during protests Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has instructed the party workers to...

The police nominated a man Naveed in the case and charged him with resorting to firing on the container, leaving a man dead and 11 including Imran Khan injured.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said if three names nominated by the party chairman were not included in the FIR, they would not accept such an FIR.

He further said that without including three names in the FIR, it would be just a piece of paper.

The case has been registered under the provisions of murder, acts of terrorism and other provisions in the Wazirabad police station.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Government of Punjab surrendered the services of IG Punjab.

The Punjab Cabinet expressed its lack of confidence in the IG Punjab, sources said.

The cabinet said that the attitude of the IG Punjab regarding the murderous attack on Imran Khan in the Wazirabad incident was regrettable.

The cabinet observed that lame excuses were used and reluctance was shown in filing a case of such a big incident.

It lamented that the FIR of the case had not been registered as per the demands of the PTI and its chairman.

The charge of the IG office will remain with the senior police officer until the appointment of the new police chief.