Edition: English
Edition: English

Quetta blast: PM Shehbaz Sharif orders immediate probe

Rehabilitation of flood-hit population big challenge: PM Shehbaz

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast on the police truck in Quetta
  • Shehbaz Sharif ordered an immediate probe into the incident
  • “Evil elements will always fail to halt this campaign,” he added
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday condemned the blast on the police truck that took place in Quetta today and said that evil elements will never succeed in obstructing the polio campaign in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered an immediate probe into the incident and instructed the authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

He was condemning the incident that took place this morning when said that the polio officials were performing their duty while risking their lives to eradicate polio from the country.

“Evil elements will always fail to halt this campaign,” he added.

Pertinently, the incident took place in the Baleli area of Quetta when a truck carrying police officials for the security of polio workers was hit by a suicide bomber.

The incident claimed three lives including a woman and a child and left 24 injured. Police cordoned off the area immediately and the bomb disposable team reached the spot.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also slammed the elements behind the blast and said that he has been proud of the forces who have been risking their lives to serve the nation.

