Rally held in Dera Adam Khel to express solidarity with Pak Army

A rally was taken out in Dera Adam Khel on Sunday to express solidarity with Pakistan Army.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said the general public is standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army for defence and protection of the motherland.

They said peace has been restored in the country after meritorious sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies.

Earlier on Wednesday, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Larkana Awami Ittehad (LAI) also took out a rally as an expression of solidarity with the armed forces.

The rally started from Kot Durab, Waleed Muhallah via Lahori Muhallah, Bunder Road, Pakistan Chowk, Jinnah Bagh Chowk and concluded in front of Press Club.

Advertisement

The rally was led by Barrister Kazim Ali Abbasi, Rafiye Ali Abbasi, Ali Hassan Dahani, Ali Gul Umrani and others.

The workers of the GDA and LAI who were holding placards, Pakistan national flags and banners, chanting slogans in favour of the Pak Army and armed forces and Pakistan Zindabad.

While addressing the participants of the rally, Barrister Kazim Ali Abbasi, Rafiye Ali Abbasi, Ali Hassan. Dahani, Ali Gul Umrani, Abdul Hafeez Samtio, Syed Imran Haider Shahand others said that the army has made immense sacrifices for the security of the country.

They said that at international and national levels some conspiratorial elements were constantly using derogatory language against the forces, which is hurting the hearts of 22 million people of Pakistan, but such conspiratorial elements should know that the people of Larkana, like the whole of Pakistan, are always with the Pakistan Army.