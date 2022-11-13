Rana Sanaullah to be discharged from hospital today

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah remained hospitalized for the third day undergoing treatment for a heart ailment and is likely to be discharged today (Sunday).

The federal minister was admitted to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi on November 11. Sources revealed cardiologists are conducting his medical examination on a regular basis and his condition is improving. The minister is expected to be released today.

Earlier the interior minister denied rumours about his health and said he was admitted for routine procedures and health checks.

“To all those well-wishers who are concerned about my health after viewing my picture at the hospital, I am absolutely fine,” the minister said in an audio message on Friday.

“I had heart surgery almost 20 years ago in 2004. For patients like me, some minor procedures and a general checkup are essential every two to three years,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah also praised the doctors who conducted his checkup and performed a minor procedure. He said that he is recuperating and will be back within a few days. He also urged his well wishers not to throng the hospital due to restrictions.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also refuted rumors regarding Rana Sanaullah physical condition and said the minister was in good health.

She said Rana Sanaullah visited for a routine checkup and there is no truth in the speculations regarding his health. She said Rana Sanaullah had heart surgery around 18 years ago in 2004, which requires examining after few years.

The minister said a small but necessary procedure was recommended by AFIC doctors and he was in a good health. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Rana Sanaullah and wished him good health.