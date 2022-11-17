Real freedom march will resume from Jhelum today

Spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Punjab Musarat Jamsheed Cheema in her Twitter message said the rally took place from the bypass road and departs to Dina through GT Road.

JHELUM: The real freedom march will start from Ladhar House at 3 pm in the form of a rally where Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the long march on Thursday.

Spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Punjab Government Musarat Jamsheed Cheema in her Twitter message said the rally took place from the bypass road and departs to Dina through GT Road.

She informed that the rally will be led by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Zulfi Bukhari, Fuq Sher Baz, and Faraz Chaudhry.

Musarat Cheema further said the rally will reach Mangala Road Dina at around 4:00 PM. This gathering will be hosted by Raja Yawar Kamal, Fuq Sher Baz, and Zahid Akhtar.

Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address the gathering at 4:15 pm and Chairman PTI Imran Khan will address the participants of the march at 4:30 pm.

Musarat Jamsheed Cheema said Jhelum proved yesterday that it is the land of martyrs and ghazis. She said people will not accept anyone’s slavery.