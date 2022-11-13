IDEAS 2022: Karachi roads to remain closed over security reasons

11th IDEAS 2022 will be held from 15-18th November at Karachi Expo Centre.

Traffic police said the roads will be closed for security reasons.

Commuters are advised to take alternate routes to the airport

IDEAS 2022 will be held from Nov 15-18 at Expo Centre

KARACHI: Traffic police said that certain roads will be closed from midnight (Monday) as part of security measures ahead of the 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022.

IDEAS 2022 will be held Expo Centre from November 15 to 18. Traffic Police announced that the Main Shahrah-e-Faisal Road will remain closed from Drigh Road to Karsaz from midnight 12 AM till 4AM on Monday, November 14.

Habib Ibrahim Rahmatullah Road and Sir Shah Sulaiman Road will also remain closed. The roads will also remain closed on both sides till Hasan Square for all sorts of traffic.

Traffic police officials advised people going to the airport to use alternative roads to avoid any hassle. They said the airport can be reached from University Road and Korangi Road.

A day earlier, Karachi police issued an alternate traffic plan ahead of the 11th IDEAS 2022. According to the plan, heavy traffic will be banned on roads leading to the Karachi Expo Centre.

Heavy vehicles and commercial traffic will be completely banned from Nursery to Shah Suleman Road on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The alternate route for heavy and commercial traffic will be from Drigh Road to NIPA Chowrangi, whereas heavy traffic will be disallowed from Rashid Minhas Road-Millennium Mall to Dalmia Road.

The entry of heavy traffic will be closed from NIPA Chowrangi to Mazar-e-Quaid. Traffic will be closed from the New Town police station to Stadium Road.

Karachi traffic police officials said that both tracks of the University Road will be opened for traffic. However, the route from Hassan Square to the Shahrah-e-Faisal flyover will be closed.

During the exhibition, both tracks of the Sir Shah Suleman Road will be closed from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM and only vehicles with special entry stickers will be allowed to enter Karachi Expo Centre.

IDEAS 2022 will showcase a number of splendid activities encompassing advanced defence technology demonstrations, international seminars, IDEAS Karachi Show, networking, and business expansions through B2B and B2G engagements.

IDEAS 2022 will bring together defence industries from across the globe to showcase their latest technological innovations. A large number of senior civil and military delegations and trade visitors would also be witnessing the exhibition.

The first two days have been earmarked for delegations, trade visitors and networking activities. The other highlights of the day include an International Seminar on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defence Market; A Paradigm Shift in Military Strategy and National Security.

Renowned national and international subject matter experts will present their scholarly papers on the topic. Secretary Ministry of Defence Production Lt General (R) Humayaun Aziz will be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

