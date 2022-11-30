The ruling coalition has decided to file more cases against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: After the announcement of the dissolution of assemblies by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) the ruling coalition has decided to file more cases against Imran Khan.

The announcement of dissolution by Imran Khan came as a hard hit for the coalition and the leadership has been pondering over options to thwart the bid of dissolution.

As per details, the ruling coalition has been considering registering more cases against Imran Khan and Azam Nazeer Tarar has been given the slot of Minister of Law in this regard.

To file the cases against PTI leadership, the government is to take legal aid from Azam Nazeer Tarar who has retaken the ministry of law today.

Moreover, the government possibly arrest key PTI leaders as well.

On the other hand, PTI leader Musarrat Cheema has said that Imran Khan is to announce the date of the dissolution of assemblies and PTI is supporting the decision of its Chairman.

The Spokesperson of the Chief Minister and Punjab Government Musarrat Jamsheed Cheema has said in one of her statements that PTI will form the government with a bigger majority after the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

