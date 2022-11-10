Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Sanofi’s Foundation donates over PKR 378m for post-flood relief
Sanofi’s Foundation donates over PKR 378m for post-flood relief

Sanofi’s Foundation donates over PKR 378m for post-flood relief

Articles
Advertisement
Sanofi’s Foundation donates over PKR 378m for post-flood relief

Sanofi’s Foundation donates over PKR 378m for post-flood relief

Advertisement
  • Medicinal donation of antibiotics worth 245 million was made to the Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN).
  • “WHO estimates that 8 million people need essential health assistance despite the receding flood waters.”
  • Dr. Abdul Bari Khan“The devastation caused by the floods is a huge crisis that will take years to rebuild.”
Advertisement

 

KARACHI: Sanofi’s philanthropic arm, Foundation S, has donated a sum of over PKR 378 M (1.7 M Euros) to support flood victims in Pakistan.

Medicinal donation of antibiotics worth 245 million was made to the Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN).

The vast donation plan covers PKR 89 million (400,000 Euros) to UNICEF to provide the affected population with delivery kits, water purification caps, water tanks, nutrition kits, and essential medicines. It includes PKR 44.5 million (200,000 Euros) to the Red Cross Croix-Rouge (French Red Cross) to procure emergency aid materials (tents, shelters etc) and water purification systems. Another PKR 245 million (1,100,000 Euros) worth antibiotics were provided to treat approximately 550,000 patients.

Shakeel Mapara, Head of Human Resources, Sanofi Pakistan said, “WHO estimates that 8 million people need essential health assistance despite the receding flood waters. At Sanofi, we want to do our best to help the victims of flash floods. Sanofi is donating its top-notch antibiotics to the Indus Hospital to treat 555,000 people in medical camps. Our employees in Pakistan also came forward to make financial and in-kind donation for the flood victims.”

The devastation caused by the floods is vast. A third of the country was underwater. Approximately 55 million people had been affected and 670,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Additionally, 793,900 livestock – a critical source of sustenance and livelihoods for many families – had died.

Advertisement

Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, President, Indus Hospital & Health Network said, “The devastation caused by the floods is a huge crisis that will take years to rebuild. This is not just the responsibility of one sector. Until we all come together, we will not be able to remedy the situation. We (IHHN) are proud to partner with Sanofi to deliver life-saving medication to those in desperate need.”

 

Vanina Laurent – Ledru, Head of Foundation S said, “Today, the post flood situation in Pakistan reflects the urgency to bring collective mindsets to pioneer solutions to increase the health resilience of climate- populations.”

 

Also Read

Sindh Healthcare worker’s protest enters on 25th day
Sindh Healthcare worker’s protest enters on 25th day

The deadlock between Grand Health Alliance (GHA) and Sindh Health Department has...

 

Advertisement

Sanofi Pakistan employees have provided support through in-kind contributions and voluntary financial donations.

Advertisement

Catch all the Health News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Covid-19: 22 new cases emerge, no death reported
Covid-19: 22 new cases emerge, no death reported
Pakistan Army's SAR team continues rescue operation in Turkey  
Pakistan Army's SAR team continues rescue operation in Turkey  
SHC orders PIA to ensure provision of drugs to retired staff
SHC orders PIA to ensure provision of drugs to retired staff
Pakistani medical team departs for Turkiye
Pakistani medical team departs for Turkiye
Deprivation of sleep: Six Negative Effects of Sleeping less than 6 hours
Deprivation of sleep: Six Negative Effects of Sleeping less than 6 hours
Ablating The Heart: Who performs cardiac ablation, its purpose, types, benefits, and risks
Ablating The Heart: Who performs cardiac ablation, its purpose, types, benefits, and risks
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story