Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan on Nov 21

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Pakistan on November 21, 2022, in which bilateral relations and mutual issues will be discussed.

Saudi Press Attache Naif Al-Otaibi in Islamabad has confirmed the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan.

Saudi Press Attache said that strict security arrangements will be made during the visit of Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan and in this regard a team will visit Pakistan next week and review the entire situation.

Earlier, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Pakistan in February 2019, where several agreements on mutual economic and cultural cooperation were signed.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Mohammed bin Salman in Egypt’s tourist destination of Sharm El-Sheikh, in which bilateral relations and mutual issues were discussed.

The meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Mohammed bin Salman took place after the Green Middle East Initiative Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the success of the conference and praised the planning done by Mohammed bin Salman regarding the Middle East Green Project.

On this occasion, Muhammad bin Salman discussed bilateral relations and mutual affairs with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.