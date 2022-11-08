Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan on Nov 21

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan on Nov 21

Articles
Advertisement
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan on Nov 21

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan on Nov 21

Advertisement
  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will arrive Pakistan on November 21 in which bilateral relations and mutual issues will be discussed.
  • Saudi Press Attache Naif Al-Otaibi in Islamabad has confirmed the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan.
  • Saudi Press Attache said that strict security arrangements will be made during the visit of Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan.
Advertisement

 

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Pakistan on November 21, 2022, in which bilateral relations and mutual issues will be discussed.

Saudi Press Attache Naif Al-Otaibi in Islamabad has confirmed the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan.

Saudi Press Attache said that strict security arrangements will be made during the visit of Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan and in this regard a team will visit Pakistan next week and review the entire situation.

Earlier, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Pakistan in February 2019, where several agreements on mutual economic and cultural cooperation were signed.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Mohammed bin Salman in Egypt’s tourist destination of Sharm El-Sheikh, in which bilateral relations and mutual issues were discussed.

Advertisement

The meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the  Mohammed bin Salman took place after the Green Middle East Initiative Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the success of the conference and praised the planning done by Mohammed bin Salman regarding the Middle East Green Project.

 

Also Read

PM Shehbaz calls for collective efforts to deal with issue of climate change
PM Shehbaz calls for collective efforts to deal with issue of climate change

The prime minister thanked the international community for extending help to the...

 

On this occasion, Muhammad bin Salman discussed bilateral relations and mutual affairs with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Saudi Arabia News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
SC declares not holding polls in 90-days violation of constitution
SC declares not holding polls in 90-days violation of constitution
SC summons CEC in CCPO Lahore transfer case
SC summons CEC in CCPO Lahore transfer case
IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000
IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000
Explosion in Jaffar Express killed one, seven injured
Explosion in Jaffar Express killed one, seven injured
First digital Census to start from March 1
First digital Census to start from March 1
Karachi to experience warm spell in February, hitting today
Karachi to experience warm spell in February, hitting today
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story