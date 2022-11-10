SC dismisses PEMRA’s plea against SHC decision

Advertisement
Articles
  • Supreme Court (SC) dismissed PEMRA’s plea against the Sindh High Court’s decision
  • PEMRA appeal was heard in the Supreme Court on the issue of the power of the chairman of PEMRA to suspend the TV channels
  • In April 2020, PBA challenged the authority of Chairman of the regulatory authority
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) dismissed PEMRA’s plea against the Sindh High Court’s decision regarding the authority to shut down channels.

PEMRA appeal was heard in the Supreme Court on the issue of the power of the chairman of PEMRA to suspend the TV channels.

During the hearing, lawyer Ahmed Pervaiz argued that the PEMRA authority has to be read separately. Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that authority can be given but under a rule.

On this, lawyer PEMRA said that the basic powers of authority cannot be given to him.

Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) lawyer Faisal Siddiqui said in the court that the chairman of PEMRA closed the channels four times in a month. On this, Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan said that it is necessary to make rules, now who the rules authorize is a different matter.

The Supreme Court dismissed Pemra’s appeal against the Sindh High Court’s decision regarding the power to shut down channels.

It should be noted that in April 2020, PBA challenged the authority of Chairman of the regulatory authority to shut (suspend) the channel in the High Court.

