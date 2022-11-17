Advertisement
SC dismisses plea to stop PTI Azadi March

Image: File

  • SC of Pakistan dismissed the plea against the Azadi march
  • The plea submitted by Senator Kamran Murtaza against the Azadi march
  • The court remarked that the right to protest is not unlimited but subjected to constitutional limits
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan dismissed the plea against the Azadi march led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A hearing was conducted in the SC regarding the plea submitted by Senator Kamran Murtaza against the Azadi march.

At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired about the location allocated for the march. “Ask the administration and inform the court.”

The court ordered an additional attorney general to inquire from the administration within 30 minutes.

On the other hand, Kamran Murtaza maintained before the court that the march may affect daily life matters in the capital.

“March is the right of PTI but the rights of the common man should not be affected also,” he added.

Justice Ayesha Malik inquired whether the government has formed any mechanism to regulate protests. Meanwhile, Justice Athar Minallah said, “Do you think that the administration has become so fragile that it cannot control a march.”

He also remarked that the matter is of the executive and instructed the plaintiff to consult them. “Judiciary can intervene in only exceptional circumstances.”

On the other hand, Kamran Murtaza argued that during the gun attack a person lost his life adding that a province was paralyzed because of the protest.

The court remarked that the right to protest is not unlimited but subjected to constitutional limits. The SC while taking the point of view of the federal government dismissed the plea.

