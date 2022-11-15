SC orders parties in EOBI case to prepare for the next hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered the parties in the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institutions (EOBI) case to prepare for the next hearing.

During the hearing of the EOBI case in the Supreme Court, the lawyer of EOBI submitted to the court that EOBI has decided to keep the purchased properties.

The lawyer said that the EOBI will pay the additional purchase price and markup to the property seller.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said that the issues are related to the purchase of properties from public funds.

Counsel for the seller took the position that the terms of EOBI were objectionable and that EOBI should keep the property or return it to the sellers.

EOBI said the property has to be kept and the seller will be paid the additional amount.

The lawyer said that EOBI is also asking for a markup. The sellers have deposited the amount with the Supreme Court Registrar.

Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial said that the price of properties has increased. EOBI, therefore, wants to acquire properties.

The Supreme Court ordered the parties to prepare for the next hearing and took notice of the request to unfreeze the accounts of DHA.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan heard the case.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the case for a month.