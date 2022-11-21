SC releases accused in Pervez Musharraf attack case

SC released the accused convicted in attack on former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf

Rana Tanveer spent 20 years in jail

He attacked the motorcade of Musharraf in 2003

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan released the accused Rana Tanvir convicted in the attack on former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case related to the non-release of the accused Rana Tanveer.

Rana Tanveer’s lawyer maintained before the court that despite the completion of the sentence his client was not released from jail.

“The term of life imprisonment is 14 years and my client has been in the prison for almost 20 years,” he added.

After hearing the case, the apex court ordered the acquittal.

Pertinently, Rana Tanvir was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005 by Supreme Court for attacking the former president in December 2003 when he was passing a bridge in Rawalpindi.

The motorcade of Pervez Musharraf escape the explosion and no one was injured.

