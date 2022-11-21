Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SC releases accused in Pervez Musharraf attack case

SC releases accused in Pervez Musharraf attack case

Articles
Advertisement
SC releases accused in Pervez Musharraf attack case
Advertisement
  • SC released the accused convicted in attack on former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf
  • Rana Tanveer spent 20 years in jail
  • He attacked the motorcade of Musharraf in 2003
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan released the accused Rana Tanvir convicted in the attack on former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case related to the non-release of the accused Rana Tanveer.

Rana Tanveer’s lawyer maintained before the court that despite the completion of the sentence his client was not released from jail.

“The term of life imprisonment is 14 years and my client has been in the prison for almost 20 years,” he added.

After hearing the case, the apex court ordered the acquittal.

Advertisement

Pertinently, Rana Tanvir was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005 by Supreme Court for attacking the former president in December 2003 when he was passing a bridge in Rawalpindi.

The motorcade of Pervez Musharraf escape the explosion and no one was injured.

Also Read

PM office receives summary for appointment of COAS
PM office receives summary for appointment of COAS

Summary for the appointment of COAS reached PM's office The name is...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story