SC seeks explanation from Imran Khan on May 25 events

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sought an explanation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan on the events of May 25, 2022 – when the PTI’s first long march took place.

During a hearing held in the SC, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the court sought an explanation from Imran Khan over the contempt of court filed by the federal government.

Ahsan Bhoon informed the court that he is representing PTI lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry, who had been served notices. Which, the court said that no notices were served only the court sought answers from the two lawyers.

Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman maintained that Imran Khan has sought time for a detailed response.

CJP questioned him regarding the difference between the first and second orders of the court on May 25.

Rehman told the court that as per Faisal Chaudhry, the directives were taken from Asad Umar as he couldn’t speak to Khan.

The court on his response questioned why the court wasn’t informed if anyone couldn’t be contacted.

“This needs to be explained. The court had trusted Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry. None of them said that they didn’t get the directives,” CJP Bandial said.

The court sought an explanation from Imran Khan over the matter and adjourned the case.

