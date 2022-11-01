Advertisement
  Second phase of COVID Paediatric Campaign kicks off in Karachi, Hyderabad 
Second phase of COVID Paediatric Campaign kicks off in Karachi, Hyderabad 

Second phase of COVID Paediatric Campaign kicks off in Karachi, Hyderabad 

Second phase of COVID Paediatric Campaign kicks off in Karachi, Hyderabad 

Second phase of COVID Paediatric Campaign kicks off in Karachi, Hyderabad 

KARACHI: The second phase of the paediatric drive for covid vaccination has kicked off in Karachi and Hyderabad where over 2.5 children up to 11 years of age will be received their second dose of the vaccine to protect them from the virus.

The week-long campaign will continue till the  November 07.

The first phase of the paediatric covid vaccination drive began on September 19 and was carried out till September 24. The target population of 5 to 11-year-olds was 2,389719 and the actual coverage was 2,518,312 children, which was 105.3% of the target.

Round two of the Paediatric Covid Vaccination Campaign is focusing on administering the second dose of the vaccine to the children that have already been covered and vaccinated with the first shot of the paediatric covid vaccine.

The areas of Karachi Central, East, West, South, Malir, Korangi and Kemari, and Hyderabad will be covered during the drive.

The protocols and AEFI management structure that were followed in the first round will be maintained for the second round as well. There will be Technical Assistants who will record the name, age, gender, and Form-B ID of the child inoculated / CNIC & contact number of parent(s) along with details of vaccine consumed & other logistics used on an android phone Excel sheet.

Minister for Health Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho remarked that “the vaccine should be used to provide the second dose to those who have been given the first, as this will ensure their protection from covid.

She also added that while incidences of covid have been on the decrease in Pakistan, we must still protect the younger population with the paediatric doses of the covid vaccine.

Project Director EPI Sindh Dr. Irshad Memon added that “it is because of vaccinations of COVID-19 that we can now resume our normal everyday lives and we must now protect our children and keep them safe from COVID as well.”

 

He requested parents and schools to step forward and facilitate the government in reaching children with these vaccines.

