Second phase of CPEC to be the beginning of a new era: PM

It has been PM Shehbaz Sharif's first visit to China.

In Twitter message, PM said it is an honor to be among the few leaders invited after the 20th National Congress session of CPC.

A high-level delegation will accompany the prime minister.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is departing for a two-day official visit to China today at the invitation of Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

It has been Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif’s first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022.

In his Twitter message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that today he is leaving for a visit to China, it is an honor to be among the few leaders invited after the 20th National Congress session of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Leaving for Beijing today. Honoured to be among the first few leaders to have been invited after the historic 20th National Congress of the CPC. At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan & China stand together as friends & partners.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners, there will be discussions on China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with the Chinese leadership on various issues, and the second phase of CPEC will be the beginning of a new era of socio-economic development.

He further said that a lot can be learned from China’s economic strategy, the CPEC project will raise the standard of living of our people.

During his stay, the prime minister will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

A high-level delegation will accompany the prime minister.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

“The visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on October 27, 2022.”